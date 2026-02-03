Saif Ali Khan Returns to Netflix with 'Hum Hindustani'

Saif Ali Khan, the acclaimed actor from Netflix's breakout series 'Sacred Games', is making a return to the platform with the period drama 'Hum Hindustani'. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, known for 'Parzania' and 'Raees', the film explores India's tumultuous journey to its first elections. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi alongside Khan, and it's produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Expressing his excitement at the Next on Netflix event, Saif Ali Khan described the collaboration as a homecoming, noting that his association with Netflix spans over a decade. Khan praised the platform's commitment to quality and the opportunity to deliver compelling stories like 'Hum Hindustani', which sheds light on India's democratic evolution.

In addition to 'Hum Hindustani', Saif Ali Khan announced his second project with Netflix, a thriller titled 'Kartavya'. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, the film features Rasika Duggal and tackles the theme of duty versus truth when a journalist is murdered while probing a powerful godman.

