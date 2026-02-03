Left Menu

Former Minister Fights for Family Contact in High-Profile Jail Case

Former Pakistani human rights minister Shireen Mazari has petitioned the Islamabad High Court to intervene for visitation rights with her daughter, Imaan Mazari-Hazir, and son-in-law, Hadi Ali Chattha, who are jailed over social media posts. She claims they have been denied family and legal contact unlawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal move, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's former human rights minister, has approached the Islamabad High Court for judicial intervention. Her petition seeks permission to meet with her daughter, Imaan Mazari-Hazir, and son-in-law, Hadi Ali Chattha, who are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The couple was sentenced to 17 years in prison for controversial social media posts that allegedly propagated narratives aligning with hostile groups. Mazari claims the prison authorities have unjustly severed family contact and deprived the detainees of legal access.

These actions, she argues, are without written orders or lawful justification, further hindering their ability to appeal the conviction. Both Imaan and Hadi face considerable allegations by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

