Former Minister Fights for Family Contact in High-Profile Jail Case

In a significant legal move, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's former human rights minister, has approached the Islamabad High Court for judicial intervention. Her petition seeks permission to meet with her daughter, Imaan Mazari-Hazir, and son-in-law, Hadi Ali Chattha, who are currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The couple was sentenced to 17 years in prison for controversial social media posts that allegedly propagated narratives aligning with hostile groups. Mazari claims the prison authorities have unjustly severed family contact and deprived the detainees of legal access.

These actions, she argues, are without written orders or lawful justification, further hindering their ability to appeal the conviction. Both Imaan and Hadi face considerable allegations by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

