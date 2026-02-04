Mamata Banerjee Takes Stand to Protect West Bengal's Electoral Integrity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging the process targets her state. She claims the revision could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement and has accused the Election Commission of procedural misconduct.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has called on the Supreme Court to protect the state's electoral process amidst allegations of unfair targeting during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Banerjee asserts that the state's citizens are at risk of disenfranchisement due to procedural errors.
The plea to the apex court, highlighted by Banerjee's rare personal involvement, has drawn significant attention. A panel led by Chief Justice Surya Kant has acknowledged the urgency of the issue and is seeking responses from the Election Commission and state electoral authorities by February 9.
Banerjee's concerns revolve around potential disenfranchisement stemming from the revision process that involves discrepancies in voter information. Allegations of misspelling and unjust removal of voters have prompted her to demand transparency and fairness. The ongoing debate underscores potential challenges to democracy within the state.
