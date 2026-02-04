Opposition Mulls Impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner
Congress leader K C Venugopal announced that the opposition will deliberate on impeaching Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This follows Mamata Banerjee's calls for impeachment due to alleged arrogance and bias in the election roll revision in West Bengal. The process requires substantial legislative support.
Congress leader K C Venugopal has signaled that the opposition parties are contemplating the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as tensions mount over election processes in West Bengal.
The impeachment call came after Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee accused the Chief Election Commissioner of exhibiting arrogance and bias during a meeting concerning the ongoing review of electoral rolls.
This procedure, akin to that for removing a Supreme Court judge, requires the backing of a significant legislative majority, highlighting the challenge and sensitivity of the proposed move.
