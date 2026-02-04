Opposition Mulls Impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner

Congress leader K C Venugopal has signaled that the opposition parties are contemplating the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as tensions mount over election processes in West Bengal.

The impeachment call came after Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee accused the Chief Election Commissioner of exhibiting arrogance and bias during a meeting concerning the ongoing review of electoral rolls.

This procedure, akin to that for removing a Supreme Court judge, requires the backing of a significant legislative majority, highlighting the challenge and sensitivity of the proposed move.

(With inputs from agencies.)