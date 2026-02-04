South Korea's Investment Commitment Under Threat: U.S. Tariff Tensions Rise
South Korea's National Assembly aims to finalize a U.S. investment bill by March 9. President Trump threatened tariff hikes on South Korean imports, urging timely enactment of a $350 billion trade agreement. A special committee will draft the bill by February 9, reducing tariffs on Korean autos.
South Korea's National Assembly is racing against time to finalize a critical investment bill by March 9. The bill is part of a trade agreement that involves a $350 billion commitment to the United States.
The urgency follows President Donald Trump's recent threats to increase tariffs on South Korean imports, citing delays in enacting the deal. The U.S. president is blaming these hold-ups for impeding the agreement's progress.
In response, a special committee will be established by February 9 with the authority to draft the necessary legislation. The bill promises to finance the investment in exchange for reducing tariffs on Korean autos to 15%, as introduced by South Korea's ruling Democratic Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
