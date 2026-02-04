India-US Trade Deal: Questions of Sovereignty and Transparency
Congress leader Anand Sharma raises concerns over the India-US trade deal, questioning its transparency and implications on national sovereignty and global trade commitments. Alleging that the deal may contravene WTO principles, Sharma queries if India committed to opening its agriculture sector and duty-free access.
Senior Congress figure Anand Sharma has cast doubts on the India-US trade deal, labeling it as opaque and raising fundamental issues related to national sovereignty and multilateral trade commitments. His pointed questions target Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on claims made by US President Donald Trump about the agreement.
Sharma's critique emphasizes the lack of clarity and transparency surrounding India's commitments, especially concerning tariffs and access to key sectors such as agriculture and dairy. He questions whether India agreed to zero-duty access for US products and significant purchases of American goods.
Highlighting potential violations of WTO principles, Sharma asks if the deal signals India's shift from its foundational trade agreements. Concerns also revolve around the implications for India's leadership role in the Global South and the strategic trade freedom regarding Russian oil purchases.
