India-US Trade Deal: Questions of Sovereignty and Transparency

Senior Congress figure Anand Sharma has cast doubts on the India-US trade deal, labeling it as opaque and raising fundamental issues related to national sovereignty and multilateral trade commitments. His pointed questions target Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on claims made by US President Donald Trump about the agreement.

Sharma's critique emphasizes the lack of clarity and transparency surrounding India's commitments, especially concerning tariffs and access to key sectors such as agriculture and dairy. He questions whether India agreed to zero-duty access for US products and significant purchases of American goods.

Highlighting potential violations of WTO principles, Sharma asks if the deal signals India's shift from its foundational trade agreements. Concerns also revolve around the implications for India's leadership role in the Global South and the strategic trade freedom regarding Russian oil purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)