Eswatini Court Upholds US Deportee Deal

Eswatini's high court has dismissed a challenge by human rights lawyers and activists regarding the country's agreement with the United States on taking in third-country deportees. The court found the deal to be constitutional, according to a judgment seen by Reuters.

The case, brought by lawyers and activists, argued that the agreement violated Eswatini's constitution. However, the court ruled against this claim, allowing the arrangement with the US to stand.

This ruling comes amidst ongoing debates over immigration policies and international agreements. The decision marks a significant legal and political moment for Eswatini.