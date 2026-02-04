Left Menu

Father Demands Justice: The Unfolding Tragedy in Connaught Place

The father of a deceased businessman demands a thorough investigation into the involvement of his son's friend after the businessman died from a brutal assault in Connaught Place. The friend was allegedly present during the attack, and his inconsistent statements have raised suspicion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:29 IST
In the aftermath of a brutal assault that led to the death of a 36-year-old businessman in Connaught Place, the victim's father is calling for a comprehensive investigation. He has expressed particular concern over the conflicting statements given by his son's friend, who was with him on that fateful night.

Shivam Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on January 19 after being allegedly attacked by food delivery agents on January 3. His father, Anil Kant Gupta, is questioning the role of Pankaj, an old friend of Shivam's, who was allegedly present at the incident and was captured on CCTV footage standing near the victim.

Amid multiple theories about how the quarrel began, Anil Kant Gupta contends that Pankaj holds key insights into the events that transpired. As the Delhi Police continue to investigate, the family presses for clarity and accountability in the hopes that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

