Father Demands Justice: The Unfolding Tragedy in Connaught Place

In the aftermath of a brutal assault that led to the death of a 36-year-old businessman in Connaught Place, the victim's father is calling for a comprehensive investigation. He has expressed particular concern over the conflicting statements given by his son's friend, who was with him on that fateful night.

Shivam Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on January 19 after being allegedly attacked by food delivery agents on January 3. His father, Anil Kant Gupta, is questioning the role of Pankaj, an old friend of Shivam's, who was allegedly present at the incident and was captured on CCTV footage standing near the victim.

Amid multiple theories about how the quarrel began, Anil Kant Gupta contends that Pankaj holds key insights into the events that transpired. As the Delhi Police continue to investigate, the family presses for clarity and accountability in the hopes that justice will be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)