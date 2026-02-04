Sterling Surges Amid BoE Speculations and Political Uncertainties
Sterling reached a five-month high against the euro, with investors cautious ahead of the Bank of England's policy meeting. Despite expected interest rate cuts this year, clarity on inflation remains pivotal. Political uncertainties add to the mix as UK elections approach, affecting economic forecasts.
The British pound climbed to a new five-month peak against the euro, poised cautiously before the upcoming Bank of England policy meeting. Market speculation rises around potential interest rate cuts, as the central bank awaits inflation developments.
Meanwhile, the euro weakened, impacted by delays in U.S. job data amidst a partial government shutdown, affecting the Federal Reserve's outlook. The pound stayed relatively steady against the dollar, as recent economic figures indicate improved fiscal conditions and economic growth in the UK.
Political uncertainties involve Prime Minister Keir Starmer's position, with critical by-elections and local elections on the horizon. Public sentiment shows fluctuating political support, adding layers of unpredictability to the UK's economic and political landscape.
