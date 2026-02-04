Left Menu

Opposition's United Front: Impeachment Bid Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Opposition, led by figures like Mamata Banerjee and K C Venugopal, is considering an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This move, supported by the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, comes amid allegations of bias in West Bengal's electoral roll revision. The Supreme Court's involvement is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:54 IST
Opposition's United Front: Impeachment Bid Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The entire Opposition is contemplating an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for such a move. Congress leader K C Venugopal confirmed the opposition's collective stance, supported by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Wednesday, Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. She accused the Election Commission of unfairly targeting the state and deleting voters' names. Banerjee's call for impeachment has garnered attention, as she seeks support from various opposition parties.

The impeachment process mirrors that of a Supreme Court judge, requiring a special majority in Parliament. Transparency and voter rights remain key concerns for the opposition, highlighted by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who criticized the BJP's alleged manipulation of the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

