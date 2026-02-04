Union Minister Sheds Light on Indian Language Exemptions in Civil Services Exam
Union Minister Jitendra Singh informs Lok Sabha about the evolving framework of civil services exam rules. Candidates from certain states are exempt from the Indian language paper. No exemption for Ladakh is planned, but reforms ensure fairness. The exam is conducted by UPSC in alignment with official rules.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, highlighting key aspects of the civil services examination rules. He emphasized the evolving nature of the framework and ongoing reforms to maintain equitable opportunities for all aspirants.
Singh responded to a specific inquiry about the potential exemption of Ladakh candidates from the Indian language paper in the civil services main examination. He clarified that currently, the exemption applies solely to candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.
The civil services exam, conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), follows the rules set by the Department of Personnel and Training. Singh reiterated the government's commitment to a fair selection process through continuous reforms and remedial measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
