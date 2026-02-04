Odisha Urges Centre to Mediate in Mahanadi Water Dispute

The Odisha government has urged the Centre to mediate in the ongoing Mahanadi water-sharing dispute with neighboring Chhattisgarh. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari emphasized the need for an amicable resolution through negotiations despite the tribunal's ongoing consideration.

Pujari revealed that the state's inter-ministerial committee has engaged with Chhattisgarh leadership and formally requested the Centre's intervention. Odisha also seeks a nine-month extension of the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal's tenure, highlighting that tribunal proceedings were stalled due to the chairperson's absence.

Constituted under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, the tribunal was formed in March 2018. Odisha filed a complaint in 2016, alleging upstream dam constructions by Chhattisgarh impeded river flow. Despite five years of operation, only one witness's statement has been recorded so far, underscoring the need for an extension, Pujari argued.

