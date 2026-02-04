Left Menu

Shrouded in Opacity: India's Trade Negotiations with the US Under Scrutiny

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma criticized the India-US trade deal for lacking transparency and raised concerns about national sovereignty and compliance with global trade agreements. Questions were posed to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding commitments made to the US, particularly in agriculture and tariffs. Goyal asserted that key sectors remain protected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:16 IST
Shrouded in Opacity: India's Trade Negotiations with the US Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical examination of the India-US trade negotiations, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has cast doubt over the transparency of the deal, highlighting issues transcending mere trade, with implications for national sovereignty and India's role in global trade frameworks. Speaking on Wednesday, Sharma interrogated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal about potential commitments, including opening up India's agriculture and dairy sectors to US interests, and offering zero-duty access to US products.

These claims come amid accolades from both governments, yet Sharma contends the deal, described as historic by US President Donald Trump, remains opaque and raises fundamental issues about India's allegiance to the multilateral, rule-based trade regime led by the WTO, and its stance in the Global South.

In addressing parliament, Goyal countered Sharma's concerns, asserting that critical sectors such as agriculture and dairy are safeguarded in the agreement, which sees US tariffs on Indian goods reduced. He championed the deal's potential to bolster India's self-reliance and export opportunities in labour-intensive sectors by advocating national initiatives like 'Make in India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
John Steenhuisen: Bridging South Africa's Political Divide

John Steenhuisen: Bridging South Africa's Political Divide

 South Africa
2
Protest Against Pollution: Byrnihat Residents Lock Factory

Protest Against Pollution: Byrnihat Residents Lock Factory

 India
3
Central Observers: A Crucial Directive for West Bengal Elections

Central Observers: A Crucial Directive for West Bengal Elections

 India
4
Karnataka Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to immediately repeal VB-G RAM G and reinstate MGNREGA amid BJP's walkout.

Karnataka Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to immediately repeal VB-...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026