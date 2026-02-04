Shrouded in Opacity: India's Trade Negotiations with the US Under Scrutiny

In a critical examination of the India-US trade negotiations, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has cast doubt over the transparency of the deal, highlighting issues transcending mere trade, with implications for national sovereignty and India's role in global trade frameworks. Speaking on Wednesday, Sharma interrogated Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal about potential commitments, including opening up India's agriculture and dairy sectors to US interests, and offering zero-duty access to US products.

These claims come amid accolades from both governments, yet Sharma contends the deal, described as historic by US President Donald Trump, remains opaque and raises fundamental issues about India's allegiance to the multilateral, rule-based trade regime led by the WTO, and its stance in the Global South.

In addressing parliament, Goyal countered Sharma's concerns, asserting that critical sectors such as agriculture and dairy are safeguarded in the agreement, which sees US tariffs on Indian goods reduced. He championed the deal's potential to bolster India's self-reliance and export opportunities in labour-intensive sectors by advocating national initiatives like 'Make in India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)