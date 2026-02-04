Stalemate at the Negotiation Table: Russia, Ukraine Talks Continue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday that Russian military operations in Ukraine will persist until Ukrainian authorities make decisions capable of concluding the war.

Both Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are aware of Russia's unchanged stance, Peskov conveyed, as peace discussions resumed in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, Ukraine remains steadfast in rejecting Russia's demand to relinquish control over the Donbas region, a territory not fully captured by Moscow's forces after four years of conflict.