Stalemate at the Negotiation Table: Russia, Ukraine Talks Continue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russian forces would continue operations in Ukraine unless Kyiv made decisions to end the conflict. Despite ongoing peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine refutes Russia's demand to cede parts of the Donbas region, leading to sustained tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday that Russian military operations in Ukraine will persist until Ukrainian authorities make decisions capable of concluding the war.

Both Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are aware of Russia's unchanged stance, Peskov conveyed, as peace discussions resumed in Abu Dhabi.

Notably, Ukraine remains steadfast in rejecting Russia's demand to relinquish control over the Donbas region, a territory not fully captured by Moscow's forces after four years of conflict.

