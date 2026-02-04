Tragedy in Druzhkivka: Deadly Russian Attacks Shake Eastern Ukraine

At least seven individuals were killed and eight injured in Druzhkivka, a Ukrainian town in the frontline region of Donetsk, following Russian attacks, according to the regional governor on Wednesday.

The assault involved the use of cluster munitions and aerial bombs aimed at the local market, shared Vadym Filashkin via the Telegram messaging app.

No response has been issued by Russia regarding the assault, as both Moscow and Kyiv continue to deny targeting civilians amidst the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)