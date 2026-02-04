Left Menu

Tragedy in Druzhkivka: Deadly Russian Attacks Shake Eastern Ukraine

Cluster munitions and aerial bombs from Russian forces killed at least seven and injured eight in the Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka. The attack, targeting a market, occurred in the Donetsk region, a critical frontline area. Russia has not commented on the incident as accusations continue to emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least seven individuals were killed and eight injured in Druzhkivka, a Ukrainian town in the frontline region of Donetsk, following Russian attacks, according to the regional governor on Wednesday.

The assault involved the use of cluster munitions and aerial bombs aimed at the local market, shared Vadym Filashkin via the Telegram messaging app.

No response has been issued by Russia regarding the assault, as both Moscow and Kyiv continue to deny targeting civilians amidst the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

