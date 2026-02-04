Daring Heist: Rs 1 Crore Worth of Silver Stolen in Ranchhod Nagar

Early Wednesday, a brazen theft rocked Ranchhod Nagar as nearly 120 kg of silver jewellery, valued at Rs 1 crore, was stolen, police have revealed.

Atul Busa, the victim and a silver trader, reported that he had stored the silver at a friend, Bipinbhai's residence. The theft was discovered upon his friend's alert.

CCTV footage reportedly shows three men entering the house around 2:30 am and leaving with bags in a car. This incident coincides with a noticeable surge in global silver prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)