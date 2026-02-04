Left Menu

Daring Heist: Rs 1 Crore Worth of Silver Stolen in Ranchhod Nagar

A theft involving 120 kg of silver jewellery, valued at Rs 1 crore, occurred in Ranchhod Nagar. Complainant Atul Busa had stored the silver at his friend's house. CCTV footage captured three suspects leaving in a car. Silver prices have been rising significantly in recent months.

Early Wednesday, a brazen theft rocked Ranchhod Nagar as nearly 120 kg of silver jewellery, valued at Rs 1 crore, was stolen, police have revealed.

Atul Busa, the victim and a silver trader, reported that he had stored the silver at a friend, Bipinbhai's residence. The theft was discovered upon his friend's alert.

CCTV footage reportedly shows three men entering the house around 2:30 am and leaving with bags in a car. This incident coincides with a noticeable surge in global silver prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

