Trump's Influence on Federal Reserve Leadership

President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Kevin Warsh's appointment to the Federal Reserve, stating it was influenced by Warsh's alignment with Trump's preference for lower interest rates. Trump asserted that Warsh's understanding of his monetary policy desires was a key factor in his selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 00:48 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he holds little doubt about the prospect of interest rate cuts, emphasizing that Kevin Warsh was appointed to lead the Federal Reserve partly because of his alignment with Trump's preference for lower rates.

During an NBC News interview, Trump was asked if Warsh understood the presidential inclination towards reduced interest rates. Trump responded affirmatively, noting that Warsh himself favored such a direction. Trump further stated, "If he came in and said, 'I want to raise them' ... He would not have gotten the job. No."

The comments underscore the President's influence in shaping monetary policy direction through strategic appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

