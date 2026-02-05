Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: Iran and US Meet Amid Rising Tensions

The US and Iran are set to engage in nuclear talks in Oman amidst escalating tensions, following Iran's crackdown on protests. Both nations face pressure from regional leaders to negotiate, yet skepticism remains about the outcome. The US aims to address nuclear concerns and other geopolitical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:17 IST
High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: Iran and US Meet Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States are poised to occur on Friday in Oman, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This development emerges amid heightened tensions following Iran's suppression of protests. The format and focus of the talks have been contentious, with the US and Iran adjusting the plans.

The Trump administration confirmed its participation in the Oman-hosted talks, deviating from an earlier plan to conduct them in Turkey. Although skepticism about success lingers, influential regional leaders have persuaded the US to engage in the dialogue. There is hope the negotiations will extend beyond nuclear issues to cover wider geopolitical concerns.

Meanwhile, the backdrop remains tense as US military action against Iranian assets unfolds. Recent incidents have included the shooting down of an Iranian drone and subsequent confrontational naval maneuverings. Nonetheless, diplomatic efforts endure, with Turkey advocating for dialogue as a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Speaker Takes Preventive Action

Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Speaker Takes Preventive Action

 India
2
Weather Woes: Berlin Airport Grounded by Ice and Snow

Weather Woes: Berlin Airport Grounded by Ice and Snow

 Global
3
Karnataka Launches Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Factories

Karnataka Launches Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Factories

 India
4
EU Declines Gatekeeper Status for Apple's Maps and Ads

EU Declines Gatekeeper Status for Apple's Maps and Ads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026