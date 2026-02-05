High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: Iran and US Meet Amid Rising Tensions

Nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States are poised to occur on Friday in Oman, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This development emerges amid heightened tensions following Iran's suppression of protests. The format and focus of the talks have been contentious, with the US and Iran adjusting the plans.

The Trump administration confirmed its participation in the Oman-hosted talks, deviating from an earlier plan to conduct them in Turkey. Although skepticism about success lingers, influential regional leaders have persuaded the US to engage in the dialogue. There is hope the negotiations will extend beyond nuclear issues to cover wider geopolitical concerns.

Meanwhile, the backdrop remains tense as US military action against Iranian assets unfolds. Recent incidents have included the shooting down of an Iranian drone and subsequent confrontational naval maneuverings. Nonetheless, diplomatic efforts endure, with Turkey advocating for dialogue as a resolution.

