Venezuelan Official Alex Saab's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Alex Saab, a former Colombian-Venezuelan businessman, was arrested in Venezuela after being held in the U.S. He is an ally of President Nicolas Maduro and was involved in a bribery scheme, initially detained in Cape Verde in 2020. His release followed a clemency deal involving Americans held in Venezuela.

Updated: 05-02-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:01 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Alex Saab, a Colombian-Venezuelan businessman closely associated with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela. This arrest marks a new chapter in a complex saga of legal battles and international diplomacy.

Saab, who had previously been in United States custody, was detained in Cape Verde in 2020 as part of investigations into a bribery scheme that extended across national borders. His arrest has been a focal point of controversy, shedding light on the intricate ties between politics and business in the region.

In a twist to the ongoing narrative, Saab's release was reportedly negotiated as part of a clemency agreement, which also secured the freedom of several Americans detained in Venezuela. This development underscores the delicate balance of geopolitical relations between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

