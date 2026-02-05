Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Valuation Concerns

U.S. stocks dropped as investors expressed concerns over AI valuations. Companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Palantir experienced significant losses. Despite this, some sectors gained as investors redirected focus. Additionally, a delay in the government's job report added to the market's unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:34 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Valuation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by drops in technology companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Palantir, as concerns mounted over high valuations and the stability of Wall Street's AI-driven gains. Investors eagerly await Alphabet's quarterly results to assess the impact of its substantial AI investments on revenue growth.

Advanced Micro Devices faced a sharp decline after it projected lackluster quarterly revenue, indicating competitive challenges against AI leader Nvidia, which also saw declines. Meanwhile, the semiconductor sector ended the day significantly lower.

The shift from AI stocks to more affordable options benefited some sectors, with the S&P 500 value index on the rise, even as growth stocks saw declines. Government jobs data delays and lower-than-expected private payrolls report added to market tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

 Global
2
NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

 India
3
LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ended December 2025.

LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ende...

 Global
4
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026