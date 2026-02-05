Influencer's Apology Amidst Indore Water Tragedy Controversy

A social media influencer, Jatin Shukla, offered an apology on Wednesday following a case filed against him for derogatory comments directed at Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani. The comments, made in an Instagram reel, were related to the devastating Indore drinking water tragedy.

Shukla admitted to using inappropriate language due to misinformation and expressed regret for unintentionally offending the MP and the public. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that charges were filed, citing a breach of peace and disobedience laws under Sections 223 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The water tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura has resulted in 32 deaths due to a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak, attributed to contaminated drinking water. A judicial inquiry has been ordered, led by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, to further investigate the cause and accountability of this public health crisis.

