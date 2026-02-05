Left Menu

Influencer's Apology Amidst Indore Water Tragedy Controversy

A social media influencer, Jatin Shukla, apologized after being charged for inappropriate remarks against MP Shankar Lalwani in connection to the Indore water tragedy. The remarks were made due to misinformation. The local death toll has risen to 32, prompting a judicial inquiry into the contaminated water issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:24 IST
Influencer's Apology Amidst Indore Water Tragedy Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer, Jatin Shukla, offered an apology on Wednesday following a case filed against him for derogatory comments directed at Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani. The comments, made in an Instagram reel, were related to the devastating Indore drinking water tragedy.

Shukla admitted to using inappropriate language due to misinformation and expressed regret for unintentionally offending the MP and the public. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that charges were filed, citing a breach of peace and disobedience laws under Sections 223 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The water tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura has resulted in 32 deaths due to a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak, attributed to contaminated drinking water. A judicial inquiry has been ordered, led by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, to further investigate the cause and accountability of this public health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

Tiger's Journey: From Forests to Human Habitations

 India
2
Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

Eight injured in fire at factory in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district: Police.

 India
3
Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

Thailand's Political Turbulence: A Chronicle of Coups and Leadership Changes

 Thailand
4
Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

Turkey-Saudi Joint Venture on Fighter Jet KAAN

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026