Tech Titans Clash Over Spain's Social Media Reforms

Amid rising tensions between tech giants and European leaders, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, has aligned with Elon Musk in opposing Spain's proposed social media restrictions. The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, aims to introduce measures that could restrict youth access and prosecute platform executives for hate speech, invoking backlash from influential figures in the tech industry.

Durov criticized the initiative via Telegram, warning that such legislation would compel platforms to collect extensive user data and curb content unfairly to avoid legal repercussions. The proposal also seeks to criminalize algorithm-driven amplification of harmful content, sparking fears of governmental overreach.

Defending the initiative, Sanchez's office argued that Durov's public message to Spanish users exemplifies the need for stricter regulation to safeguard citizens from disinformation. Meanwhile, critics, including Musk, dub Sanchez's approach authoritarian, reflecting broader global debates on security versus censorship in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)