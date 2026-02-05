Left Menu

Tech Titans Clash Over Spain's Social Media Reforms

Telegram founder Pavel Durov and Elon Musk criticize Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's plan to ban social media access for youth under 16, arguing it grants the government excessive control over digital platforms and free speech. Sanchez defends the decision, emphasizing public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:39 IST
Tech Titans Clash Over Spain's Social Media Reforms
Pavel Durov

Amid rising tensions between tech giants and European leaders, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, has aligned with Elon Musk in opposing Spain's proposed social media restrictions. The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, aims to introduce measures that could restrict youth access and prosecute platform executives for hate speech, invoking backlash from influential figures in the tech industry.

Durov criticized the initiative via Telegram, warning that such legislation would compel platforms to collect extensive user data and curb content unfairly to avoid legal repercussions. The proposal also seeks to criminalize algorithm-driven amplification of harmful content, sparking fears of governmental overreach.

Defending the initiative, Sanchez's office argued that Durov's public message to Spanish users exemplifies the need for stricter regulation to safeguard citizens from disinformation. Meanwhile, critics, including Musk, dub Sanchez's approach authoritarian, reflecting broader global debates on security versus censorship in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

DNO's Strategic Move in Kurdish Oil Export Agreement

 Global
2
NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

NDA's Agricultural Reform: Empowering Farmers and Boosting Production

 India
3
LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ended December 2025.

LIC says its net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 12,958 crore in third quarter ende...

 Global
4
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026