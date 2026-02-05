High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks Risked by Venue Dispute

Efforts to negotiate key issues between the United States and Iran face hurdles, as a potential diplomatic meeting struggles to find common ground on both location and scope. Iran seeks to limit talks to its nuclear program, while the U.S. demands broader discussions, including Tehran's missile program and regional influence.

Disagreements on these parameters have created uncertainties around the meeting's viability, with the U.S. administration maintaining a firm stance against Iran's attempt to change the venue from Turkey to Oman. The proposed step-by-step basis for discussions initially focusing on nuclear issues remains under negotiation.

These developments occur amid heightened tensions in the region, driven by concerns over a possible military confrontation and fluctuating oil prices. With U.S. President Donald Trump signaling potential military action, the talks hold considerable implications for regional stability and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)