Left Menu

Foreign minister of Iran confirms his country will hold nuclear talks with the US in Oman on Friday, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:39 IST
Foreign minister of Iran confirms his country will hold nuclear talks with the US in Oman on Friday, reports AP.

Foreign minister of Iran confirms his country will hold nuclear talks with the US in Oman on Friday, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Security Strategy: A Diversified Approach

India's Energy Security Strategy: A Diversified Approach

 India
2
Storm Leonardo's Fury: Iberian Peninsula in Crisis

Storm Leonardo's Fury: Iberian Peninsula in Crisis

 Spain
3
Godrej Properties' Profit Climbs 23% Despite Lower Income

Godrej Properties' Profit Climbs 23% Despite Lower Income

 India
4
SARC & Associates Champions Thought Leadership at WOFA 2.0

SARC & Associates Champions Thought Leadership at WOFA 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026