Human Rights on the Edge: Trump's Impact on U.S. Democracy

In its latest annual report, Human Rights Watch issued a scathing critique of former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of undermining the critical pillars of American democracy through aggressive immigration policies and restrictions on voting rights. Executive Director Philippe Bolopion highlighted that global democracy is now regressing to levels last seen in 1985.

The White House, defending its record, dismissed the accusations, countering that Trump has achieved substantial advancements for human rights by ending several conflicts and asserting religious freedoms. George Soros's Open Society Foundations, a significant donor to Human Rights Watch, funded organizations that opposed Trump's policies, adding layers to the criticism.

Human Rights Watch's report also noted troubling actions by China and Russia against civic rights, with a prediction that the struggle for human rights will be most intense in America. Bolopion called for a coalition of nations to uphold human rights, urging Western allies to speak against regressive actions despite economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)