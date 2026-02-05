Human Rights on the Edge: Trump's Impact on U.S. Democracy
Human Rights Watch warns of the Trump administration's severe impact on U.S. democratic institutions, citing immigration policies and threats to voting rights. The global landscape showed a return to autocratic governance, with significant concerns about migrant treatment, international diplomacy, and declining civil freedoms in key nations.
In its latest annual report, Human Rights Watch issued a scathing critique of former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of undermining the critical pillars of American democracy through aggressive immigration policies and restrictions on voting rights. Executive Director Philippe Bolopion highlighted that global democracy is now regressing to levels last seen in 1985.
The White House, defending its record, dismissed the accusations, countering that Trump has achieved substantial advancements for human rights by ending several conflicts and asserting religious freedoms. George Soros's Open Society Foundations, a significant donor to Human Rights Watch, funded organizations that opposed Trump's policies, adding layers to the criticism.
Human Rights Watch's report also noted troubling actions by China and Russia against civic rights, with a prediction that the struggle for human rights will be most intense in America. Bolopion called for a coalition of nations to uphold human rights, urging Western allies to speak against regressive actions despite economic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shooting League of India: Aiming for Global Impact with Strategic Realignment
Team USA Gears Up for Milan Cortina Winter Games in Style
By cancelling thousands of flights in Dec, IndiGo effectively limited consumer access to air travel during peak demand: Regulator CCI.
Voices Silenced: Accusations of Dictatorship as Rahul Gandhi Muzzled in Parliament
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands