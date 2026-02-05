Left Menu

Human Rights on the Edge: Trump's Impact on U.S. Democracy

Human Rights Watch warns of the Trump administration's severe impact on U.S. democratic institutions, citing immigration policies and threats to voting rights. The global landscape showed a return to autocratic governance, with significant concerns about migrant treatment, international diplomacy, and declining civil freedoms in key nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:30 IST
Human Rights on the Edge: Trump's Impact on U.S. Democracy
Donald Trump

In its latest annual report, Human Rights Watch issued a scathing critique of former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of undermining the critical pillars of American democracy through aggressive immigration policies and restrictions on voting rights. Executive Director Philippe Bolopion highlighted that global democracy is now regressing to levels last seen in 1985.

The White House, defending its record, dismissed the accusations, countering that Trump has achieved substantial advancements for human rights by ending several conflicts and asserting religious freedoms. George Soros's Open Society Foundations, a significant donor to Human Rights Watch, funded organizations that opposed Trump's policies, adding layers to the criticism.

Human Rights Watch's report also noted troubling actions by China and Russia against civic rights, with a prediction that the struggle for human rights will be most intense in America. Bolopion called for a coalition of nations to uphold human rights, urging Western allies to speak against regressive actions despite economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knowledge Realty Trust: Strong Growth and Impressive Distributions in Q3 FY26

Knowledge Realty Trust: Strong Growth and Impressive Distributions in Q3 FY2...

 India
2
Unveiled Correspondence: Ariane de Rothschild's Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Unveiled Correspondence: Ariane de Rothschild's Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global
3
West Bengal's Interim Budget Unveils Voter-Centric Welfare Boosts Ahead of Polls

West Bengal's Interim Budget Unveils Voter-Centric Welfare Boosts Ahead of P...

 India
4
India's Logistics Sector on the Brink of Transformation by 2030

India's Logistics Sector on the Brink of Transformation by 2030

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026