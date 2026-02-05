Nuclear Talks Set to Resume Between Iran and U.S. in Muscat

In a significant development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that Iran and the United States are poised to engage in nuclear talks in Muscat, Oman, starting this Friday at 10 a.m.

The announcement marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving longstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Observers are closely watching this meeting as it could pave the way for improved relations and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)