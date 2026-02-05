Nuclear Talks Set to Resume Between Iran and U.S. in Muscat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that nuclear negotiations with the United States will be held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions are scheduled to start on Friday at 10 a.m. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear program and improve relations between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:28 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that Iran and the United States are poised to engage in nuclear talks in Muscat, Oman, starting this Friday at 10 a.m.
The announcement marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving longstanding issues related to Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Observers are closely watching this meeting as it could pave the way for improved relations and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Conviction in Tribal Woman's Assault Case
Mysterious Magic: Woman's Ritual Triggers Tension in Jalna
White House agrees to move Iran talks to Oman from Turkey after Arab leaders urge US to hear out Tehran, reports AP.
U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman: Nuclear Tensions on the Rise
Foreign minister of Iran confirms his country will hold nuclear talks with the US in Oman on Friday, reports AP.