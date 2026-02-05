Left Menu

Trump Endorses Conservative Candidate in Contentious Georgia Election

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Clay Fuller, a conservative prosecutor, in a special election in Georgia. The election seeks to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned from the U.S. House following disputes with Trump. Trump's endorsement could boost Fuller's prospects in the upcoming election.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his political weight behind Clay Fuller, a conservative local prosecutor, in an upcoming special election in Georgia. The race is to fill the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned amid tensions with Trump.

Greene, a vocal supporter of Trump's MAGA agenda, had a falling out with him over her push for transparency on Jeffery Epstein's case and criticism of U.S. policies toward Israel. Trump's endorsement of Fuller highlights an attempt to maintain influence in Georgia's political landscape, where Greene had been a prominent figure.

With 16 Republicans vying for the seat, Fuller's endorsement could lend significant momentum to his campaign. Notably, former Georgia state Senator Colton Moore and Democrat Shawn Harris are also in the race. If no candidate secures a majority, a runoff will be held in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

