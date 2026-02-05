Left Menu

Dollar Remains Steady Amidst Central Bank Rate Decisions

The dollar remained stable as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England were expected to keep interest rates unchanged. U.S. financial markets focused on corporate earnings and forecasts. The Fed is likely to maintain rates, with attention on inflation and trade tensions affecting global currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 06:35 IST
The dollar held steady as Asian trade began on Thursday, anticipating interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which are expected to hold rates steady.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2%, supported by investor focus on corporate earnings and a risk-off sentiment in stock markets amid economic uncertainties.

With Bitcoin and Ether showing slight recovery, financial analysts await inflation control measures as trade talks between the U.S. and China continue to impact global currency trends.

