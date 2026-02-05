Kyiv Under Fire: Drone Attacks Wreak Havoc Overnight

In an overnight attack on Ukraine's capital, two individuals sustained injuries due to a Russian drone strike, as confirmed by Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on Thursday.

Klitschko revealed that the attack resulted in significant damage across various districts. A residential building bore the brunt, while debris ignited fires on the roof of an office building. Damage extended to a shopping center and a kindergarten, where windows were shattered.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 183 drones, with 156 drones successfully intercepted. An additional injury was reported in the Kyiv region, highlighting the ongoing threats and damages from such assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)