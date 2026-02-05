Left Menu

Kyiv Under Fire: Drone Attacks Wreak Havoc Overnight

A Russian drone attack injured two people in Kyiv, causing damage to residential, office, and educational buildings. The Ukrainian Air Force reported interception of 156 drones out of 183 launched. Debris caused fires and property damage, with further injury reported in the surrounding Kyiv area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an overnight attack on Ukraine's capital, two individuals sustained injuries due to a Russian drone strike, as confirmed by Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on Thursday.

Klitschko revealed that the attack resulted in significant damage across various districts. A residential building bore the brunt, while debris ignited fires on the roof of an office building. Damage extended to a shopping center and a kindergarten, where windows were shattered.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 183 drones, with 156 drones successfully intercepted. An additional injury was reported in the Kyiv region, highlighting the ongoing threats and damages from such assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

