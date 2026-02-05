Imran Khan's Sons Accuse Pakistani Government of Visas Denial and Human Rights Violations

Sons of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led government of deliberately denying them visas, branding the country's democracy as 'hollow' and alleging systematic human rights violations.

Imran Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 on multiple charges and held in Adiala Jail, reportedly suffers from 'central retinal vein occlusion,' a severe eye condition that necessitates urgent medical treatment. Despite confirmed reports of his ailment, authorities continue to restrict his access to medical care and family visits, claimed his son Kasim Khan.

The standing accusation is that the government is executing collective punishment by barring visits and essential medical treatment, a situation human rights defenders worldwide are urged to spotlight and act against before it leads to irreversible harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)