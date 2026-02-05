End of an Era: U.S.-Russia Arms Treaty Expiry Sparks Calls for Dialogue

The Chinese foreign ministry expressed regret over the expiration of the U.S.-Russia arms treaty, which ended on Wednesday. They emphasized the need for the U.S. to reengage in dialogue with Russia to ensure strategic stability.

With the New START treaty now expired, over half a century of limits on the two superpowers' strategic nuclear weapons has concluded. The event marks a significant moment in global security dynamics.

In response, Russia reiterated its openness to security discussions but asserted it would firmly oppose any emerging threats. The future of U.S.-Russia relations remains uncertain amid global calls for renewed diplomatic engagement.

