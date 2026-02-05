Left Menu

End of an Era: U.S.-Russia Arms Treaty Expiry Sparks Calls for Dialogue

The expiration of the U.S.-Russia New START arms treaty has been called regrettable by China's foreign ministry, which urges renewed dialogue for strategic stability. The end of the treaty ends over 50 years of nuclear weapons limits, as Russia claims readiness for talks but warns against new threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry expressed regret over the expiration of the U.S.-Russia arms treaty, which ended on Wednesday. They emphasized the need for the U.S. to reengage in dialogue with Russia to ensure strategic stability.

With the New START treaty now expired, over half a century of limits on the two superpowers' strategic nuclear weapons has concluded. The event marks a significant moment in global security dynamics.

In response, Russia reiterated its openness to security discussions but asserted it would firmly oppose any emerging threats. The future of U.S.-Russia relations remains uncertain amid global calls for renewed diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

