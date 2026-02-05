Cambodia Seeks French Aid in Resolving Historical Border Dispute with Thailand

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has reached out to France for historical documents to help address a persistent border dispute with Thailand. This disagreement, which twice resulted in armed clashes last year, remains unresolved, Cambodia's foreign ministry revealed on Thursday.

Hun Manet's request was formally made to French President Emmanuel Macron for access to any relevant historical documents that France might possess regarding the contentious 817-km border, initially mapped by France in 1907. The dispute involves areas with notable historical significance, such as the 11th-century Hindu temple Preah Vihear.

In 2022, conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand resulted in extensive losses and displacements. Hostilities earlier in the year led to 43 deaths, with another round of clashes in December causing the loss of 101 lives and displacement of over half a million people, before a ceasefire was declared.