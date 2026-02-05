Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Cocaine Boat Amid Urgent Drug Trafficking Crackdown

The French Navy intercepted a boat carrying cocaine, handing it over to Barbadian authorities as international efforts to combat drug trafficking intensify. With cocaine surpassing cannabis as the top illegal drug in France, the country is adopting stricter measures to address this growing concern and push for EU sanctions.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:49 IST
The French Navy has successfully intercepted a boat laden with cocaine and transferred custody to Barbadian authorities, as announced by France's Armed Forces Minister. The operation, capturing approximately 678 kilograms of cocaine, aligns with escalating international efforts to curb drug trafficking.

France, with its Caribbean and Latin American territories, has intensified its anti-drug trafficking initiatives. According to a report by the French Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, cocaine has now surpassed cannabis as France's most prevalent illegal drug.

Adding to this urgency, France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, unveiled a comprehensive strategy targeting the drug trade in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe during a visit to Colombia. Paris is leading a push for a European Union sanction policy to tackle the proliferating drug trafficking networks.

