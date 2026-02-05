French Navy Intercepts Cocaine Boat Amid Urgent Drug Trafficking Crackdown

The French Navy has successfully intercepted a boat laden with cocaine and transferred custody to Barbadian authorities, as announced by France's Armed Forces Minister. The operation, capturing approximately 678 kilograms of cocaine, aligns with escalating international efforts to curb drug trafficking.

France, with its Caribbean and Latin American territories, has intensified its anti-drug trafficking initiatives. According to a report by the French Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, cocaine has now surpassed cannabis as France's most prevalent illegal drug.

Adding to this urgency, France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, unveiled a comprehensive strategy targeting the drug trade in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe during a visit to Colombia. Paris is leading a push for a European Union sanction policy to tackle the proliferating drug trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)