Diplomatic Channels Open: Russia and France Engage in Technical Talks

Russia and France are currently engaged in technical discussions regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. While President Macron has expressed interest in resuming direct communication with President Putin, there has been little indication from Moscow about negotiating a ceasefire. The Kremlin has not announced any formal conversations between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST
The Kremlin has confirmed ongoing technical discussions between Russia and France, though it has not provided further details or confirmed any forthcoming dialogue between President Vladimir Putin and President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, President Macron indicated his intention to re-establish communication with Putin concerning the conflict in Ukraine. However, he acknowledged Moscow's reluctance to negotiate a ceasefire.

Despite France's persistent efforts to engage, the current talks remain at a working level, with no significant breakthroughs reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

