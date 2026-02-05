Left Menu

UAE Plans Housing for Displaced Palestinians in Israeli-Controlled Gaza

The UAE has drafted plans for a temporary housing complex for displaced Palestinians in south Gaza, under Israeli control. Concerns about political feasibility persist, as skeptics deem housing within Israeli jurisdiction controversial. Emirati efforts aim to reinforce humanitarian support despite potential barriers to implementation.

05-02-2026
The United Arab Emirates has put forward plans to construct a temporary housing complex for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, a region presently under Israeli military control. Reuters has accessed related maps and sources familiar with the development, indicating the site near the demolished city of Rafah.

Despite international reluctance to fund the venture over possible disputes with Hamas, the UAE remains optimistic about its plan. Officials aim to provide essential services and shelter, envisioning a start to reconstruction efforts aligned with former U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal for the area.

Diplomats suggest potential resistance due to the sensitive placement of housing in Israeli-supervised zones, contrasting with the prevalent civilian presence in Hamas-ruled segments. Questions persist about whether such initiatives could effectively diminish Hamas' influence.

