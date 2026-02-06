Left Menu

Trump's $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit: Treasury's Role Under Scrutiny

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed President Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Treasury and IRS in a Senate hearing. He clarified any settlement would come from Treasury's general account, deferring decision-making to the U.S. Justice Department. The lawsuit involves leaked tax returns and potential conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:39 IST
Trump's $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit: Treasury's Role Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent detailed the handling of President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service. Bessent emphasized that any settlement would be drawn from the Treasury's general account, with key decisions left to the U.S. Justice Department.

The legal battle originates from the disclosure of Trump's tax returns in 2019 and 2020. Bessent refrained from commenting on potential payments, stating that these decisions lie with the Justice Department. He reiterated that he had no discussions with Trump or the White House over the lawsuit.

The ongoing case has sparked controversy and privacy concerns, with legal questions being raised over potential conflicts of interest. Sen. Ruben Gallego questioned the propriety of the Treasury making payments to Trump, given the president's authority over Treasury appointments, spurring tense exchanges in the committee hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

Epstein Scandal Threatens Starmer's Premiership

 United Kingdom
2
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
4
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026