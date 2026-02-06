Jet-Powered Allies: U.S.-Taiwan Joint Drone Test

In a significant advancement, Kratos Defense, a U.S.-based firm, and Taiwan's military have successfully carried out tests on a new attack drone, the Mighty Hornet IV, designed to augment Taiwan's defense capabilities in light of the growing threat from China. This milestone reflects a strengthened U.S.-Taiwan defense alliance.

The test, described by Kratos as paving the way for further cooperation, involves integrating a Taiwanese mission payload into the drone. It highlights Taiwan's strategic efforts to deepen security ties with the United States and collaboratively develop and manufacture defense systems.

China's increased military activities near Taiwan have catalyzed these developments. The collaboration is aimed at equipping Taiwan with numerous cost-effective, unmanned systems that serve as strategic deterrents in the face of mounting Chinese military pressure.

