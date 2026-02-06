Left Menu

Jet-Powered Allies: U.S.-Taiwan Joint Drone Test

Kratos Defense and Taiwan's military have tested the Mighty Hornet IV attack drone, showcasing U.S.-Taiwan collaboration in defense technology. This aims to enhance Taiwan's military capabilities amid rising Chinese threats. The project facilitates quicker weapon development and underscores deepening U.S.-Taiwan security ties against the backdrop of aggressive Chinese posturing.

Updated: 06-02-2026 08:23 IST
In a significant advancement, Kratos Defense, a U.S.-based firm, and Taiwan's military have successfully carried out tests on a new attack drone, the Mighty Hornet IV, designed to augment Taiwan's defense capabilities in light of the growing threat from China. This milestone reflects a strengthened U.S.-Taiwan defense alliance.

The test, described by Kratos as paving the way for further cooperation, involves integrating a Taiwanese mission payload into the drone. It highlights Taiwan's strategic efforts to deepen security ties with the United States and collaboratively develop and manufacture defense systems.

China's increased military activities near Taiwan have catalyzed these developments. The collaboration is aimed at equipping Taiwan with numerous cost-effective, unmanned systems that serve as strategic deterrents in the face of mounting Chinese military pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

