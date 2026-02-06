International Focus on Jimmy Lai's Sentencing Amid National Security Trial

Hong Kong's judiciary has announced that media mogul Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on February 9, marking a significant moment in a national security trial under international scrutiny.

Lai, aged 78, founded the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty in December on several charges.

The case, criticized by nations such as the United States and Britain, involves collusion with foreign forces under a contentious China-imposed national security law.

