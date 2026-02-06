International Focus on Jimmy Lai's Sentencing Amid National Security Trial
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set to be sentenced on February 9 in a high-profile national security trial. The trial has attracted international criticism, including from the U.S. and U.K. Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily, was found guilty of colluding with foreign forces.
Hong Kong's judiciary has announced that media mogul Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on February 9, marking a significant moment in a national security trial under international scrutiny.
Lai, aged 78, founded the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty in December on several charges.
The case, criticized by nations such as the United States and Britain, involves collusion with foreign forces under a contentious China-imposed national security law.
