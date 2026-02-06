Spectacular Showdown: The Arrival of Comet MAPS

A comet newly discovered in January, dubbed C/2026 A1 (MAPS), might become a phenomenal celestial spectacle if it survives its close approach to the Sun. Discovered by amateur astronomers using a telescope in the Atacama desert, this comet has piqued the curiosity of the astronomy community.

Belonging to the Kreutz sungrazing family, known for its remarkable comets, MAPS is set to pass within 120,000km of the Sun in early April. Should it withstand this fiery encounter, it may light up the skies, possibly even becoming visible in broad daylight.

As anticipation builds, astronomers recall the Great Comets of the past, fabled for their brilliance. Only time will tell if MAPS achieves a similar status. Observers worldwide, especially in the southern hemisphere, remain on tenterhooks, ready to witness this cosmic phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)