High-Speed Chaos in Dwarka: Car Crashes Into Multiple Two-Wheelers

A high-speed car collision in Delhi's Dwarka damaged multiple two-wheelers, injuring several individuals, including a woman. The incident took place near a residential complex in Sector 22. A police investigation is underway following the registration of a case against the driver.

Updated: 06-02-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:14 IST
A high-speed car allegedly collided with multiple two-wheelers in Delhi's Dwarka, leaving several people injured, according to police reports on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening when the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into five to six parked and moving two-wheelers near a residential area in Dwarka Sector 22. Among the injured was a woman riding a two-wheeler.

The police have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation to gather further details about the accident.

