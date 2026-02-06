Manipur's Roadmap for Resolving Ethnic Displacement

Manipur's new Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, highlighted the urgent need to address the plight of individuals displaced by ethnic violence, emphasizing it as a top government priority.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Singh stated that the administration plans to develop a comprehensive roadmap to assist the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in both hill and valley districts.

Following his oath-taking as Chief Minister, Singh is committed to swiftly formulating strategies to resolve the challenges faced by these displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)