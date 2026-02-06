Manipur's Roadmap for Resolving Ethnic Displacement
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has announced the government's prioritization of addressing issues faced by people displaced due to ethnic violence. He emphasized the formulation of a roadmap to facilitate their return. Singh took his oath as Chief Minister, focusing on resolving the plight of internally displaced persons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur's new Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, highlighted the urgent need to address the plight of individuals displaced by ethnic violence, emphasizing it as a top government priority.
Speaking at a recent press conference, Singh stated that the administration plans to develop a comprehensive roadmap to assist the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in both hill and valley districts.
Following his oath-taking as Chief Minister, Singh is committed to swiftly formulating strategies to resolve the challenges faced by these displaced communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CZA Charts New Roadmap for Modern, Conservation-Driven Zoos
Union budget a roadmap for developed India, aimed at inclusive growth: Rajasthan CM
Budget session of J-K Assembly begins; LG says session significant to chart future roadmap
Every Grain Has a Name on It: Art and Displacement
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM to meet Shehbaz Sharif over tribal displacement issue