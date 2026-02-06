Left Menu

Manipur's Roadmap for Resolving Ethnic Displacement

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has announced the government's prioritization of addressing issues faced by people displaced due to ethnic violence. He emphasized the formulation of a roadmap to facilitate their return. Singh took his oath as Chief Minister, focusing on resolving the plight of internally displaced persons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Manipur's new Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, highlighted the urgent need to address the plight of individuals displaced by ethnic violence, emphasizing it as a top government priority.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Singh stated that the administration plans to develop a comprehensive roadmap to assist the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes in both hill and valley districts.

Following his oath-taking as Chief Minister, Singh is committed to swiftly formulating strategies to resolve the challenges faced by these displaced communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

