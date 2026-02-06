Indonesia and Australia Forge Stronger Security Ties with New Treaty

In a significant diplomatic move, Indonesia and Australia signed a new security treaty on Friday, committing to mutual consultation in the event that either nation faces a threat. The announcement followed a high-level meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta.

The agreement, whose full details are yet to be publicly disclosed, was initially brought to attention last November during Prabowo's visit to Australia. Prime Minister Albanese expressed that this pact marks an unprecedented strength in the relationship between the two countries, reinforcing their existing security and defense cooperation.

President Prabowo emphasized the treaty's alignment with Indonesia's principles of good neighborliness and its non-aligned foreign policy. The treaty's framework mirrors a 1995 agreement that was suspended amid tensions arising from Australia's involvement in East Timor's push for independence. The new treaty signifies a renewed commitment to trust and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)