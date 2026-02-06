Left Menu

Economic Turbulence in Indonesia: Moody's Warning Shot

Moody's has downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, unsettling markets already affected by policy uncertainties and a significant stock rout. While economic fundamentals remain solid, investor confidence is shaken, putting pressure on long-term government bonds and the rupiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:04 IST
Indonesia's stocks and currency took a sharp downturn on Friday following Moody's downgrade of the nation's credit rating outlook. The latest move adds to a tumultuous year for Southeast Asia's largest economy, following an $80 billion dive in its equity market just last week. Investors remain uneasy amid President Prabowo Subianto's campaign to drastically increase growth to 8%, with apprehensions surrounding policy volatility, expanding fiscal deficits, and the central bank's autonomy.

The Jakarta Composite Index dropped almost 3% while the rupiah plummeted by 0.36% to 16,885 per dollar, marking its lowest level since January 22. The move comes after a consistent week-long 4.7% downturn in stocks, on top of a 6.9% decrease from the previous week.

Although Indonesia's financial regulator maintains confidence in the country's economic fundamentals, the credit outlook cut reflects concerns over policy coherence and governance quality. While Indonesia's fiscal framework remains robust, further erosion of policy integrity could invite additional downgrades from other global agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

