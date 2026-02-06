Left Menu

US Military Strikes Escalate War on Narco-Trafficking

The US military conducted another strike on a vessel allegedly trafficking drugs in the Pacific, killing two people. This comes amidst claims from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about cartel activity decreasing. The military's campaign has resulted in 128 total deaths since early September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US military confirmed on Thursday a new strike targeting a vessel involved in drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. This operation is part of a broader campaign by the US Southern Command to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

In a social media post, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that some leading drug cartel figures have ceased operations due to the effectiveness of recent strikes, though details to substantiate this claim remain undisclosed. The Pentagon has refrained from providing further information on these assertions.

The ongoing military operations have been a part of the Trump administration's initiative to address drug trafficking in Latin America, with over 128 presumed dead from strikes since September. Despite the administration's stance on armed conflict with cartels, limited evidence has been presented to validate the success of these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

