CSR Fund Scam Unveiled: Promises of Half-Price Scooters and Laptops

A criminal case was lodged against four people, including BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, related to a CSR fund scam promising half-price scooters and laptops. A woman's complaint revealed she paid Rs 63,500 for a scooter that was never delivered. An investigation is underway.

  • Country:
  • India

A major scam involving CSR funds has surfaced, implicating four individuals, including senior BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, police reported on Friday. The fraudulent scheme promised scooters and laptops at half price, leveraging CSR funds to cheat citizens.

The FIR, registered under IPC sections 406, 420, and 34, arises from a woman's allegation that after she paid Rs 63,500, no scooter was delivered. The transaction occurred in May 2024 with the NGO Society For Integrated Growth Of The Nation (SIGN) involved.

Radhakrishnan was named in the FIR due to alleged ties with SIGN, although investigations suggest no direct financial dealings with him. Multiple similar complaints indicate an expansive fraud network run by Anandu Krishnan and K N Ananthakumar of the National NGO Confederation.

