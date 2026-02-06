Left Menu

Fatal Stabbing in Gutampuri: Altercation Over Car Mirror Turns Deadly

In Gutampuri, a minor dispute over a car's side-mirror escalated into a fatal stabbing incident. One person tragically died, and another was left critically injured. Police have arrested four suspects and are investigating previous enmity as a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost his life in Gutampuri following a violent stabbing incident late Thursday evening, which also left another person critically injured. The conflict reportedly stemmed from a minor altercation over the breaking of a car's side-mirror, police reported.

The deceased, Arun, 25, worked as a garment vendor and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, Shivam, also 25, who is employed at AIIMS, remains critically injured. The attack took place near the Ayurveda Hospital, sending victims to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with multiple stab wounds.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, prompting a swift response from the Badarpur Police, who found both victims in critical condition amidst a blood-stained scene. Investigations linked the escalation to existing enmity, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, including the key accused, a school dropout known only as H (JCL). The authorities retrieved weapons and filed charges of murder and attempted murder as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

