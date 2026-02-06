Nighttime Tensions: Shelling Strikes Russian City Belgorod

Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, experienced serious damage following nighttime shelling reportedly launched by Ukraine, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. In a midnight address on Telegram, Gladkov conveyed the severity of the situation and outlined efforts to plan a response.

The attacks, which targeted energy facilities in nearby Bryansk, resulted in power outages. This occurs despite recent mutual agreements to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. However, the ceasefire was short-lived, as hostilities resumed.

The incidents unfold amid U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at de-escalating border tensions. Attacks on Belgorod are not new; Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the area since Russia's 2022 invasion, reciprocating Russian strikes on Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)