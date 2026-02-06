Left Menu

Nighttime Tensions: Shelling Strikes Russian City Belgorod

The Russian city of Belgorod suffered serious damage from nighttime shelling attributed to Ukraine. The governor reported disruptions and ongoing recovery efforts amid continued tensions. Power outages from attacks on energy facilities highlight the fragile peace talks mediated by the U.S., amidst ongoing border disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST
Nighttime Tensions: Shelling Strikes Russian City Belgorod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, experienced serious damage following nighttime shelling reportedly launched by Ukraine, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. In a midnight address on Telegram, Gladkov conveyed the severity of the situation and outlined efforts to plan a response.

The attacks, which targeted energy facilities in nearby Bryansk, resulted in power outages. This occurs despite recent mutual agreements to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. However, the ceasefire was short-lived, as hostilities resumed.

The incidents unfold amid U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at de-escalating border tensions. Attacks on Belgorod are not new; Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the area since Russia's 2022 invasion, reciprocating Russian strikes on Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026