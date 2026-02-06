Nighttime Tensions: Shelling Strikes Russian City Belgorod
The Russian city of Belgorod suffered serious damage from nighttime shelling attributed to Ukraine. The governor reported disruptions and ongoing recovery efforts amid continued tensions. Power outages from attacks on energy facilities highlight the fragile peace talks mediated by the U.S., amidst ongoing border disputes.
Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, experienced serious damage following nighttime shelling reportedly launched by Ukraine, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. In a midnight address on Telegram, Gladkov conveyed the severity of the situation and outlined efforts to plan a response.
The attacks, which targeted energy facilities in nearby Bryansk, resulted in power outages. This occurs despite recent mutual agreements to halt strikes on energy infrastructure. However, the ceasefire was short-lived, as hostilities resumed.
The incidents unfold amid U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at de-escalating border tensions. Attacks on Belgorod are not new; Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the area since Russia's 2022 invasion, reciprocating Russian strikes on Kyiv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
