Left Menu

BJP Demands Release of MLA Development Funds Amidst Stalled Progress

The BJP Legislative Party, led by Jai Ram Thakur, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging the release of MLA Local Area Development Funds. They accuse the state government of withholding funds since October 2025, hindering development, disaster recovery, and undermining public representatives' credibility in opposition-lead areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:34 IST
BJP Demands Release of MLA Development Funds Amidst Stalled Progress
memorandum
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP Legislative Party, under LoP Jai Ram Thakur, has taken a firm stand against the state government's withholding of MLA Local Area Development Funds (LADs) and discretionary funds.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the party accused the government of withholding funds since October 2025, complicating MLAs' ability to fulfill development promises and manage disaster recovery effectively, particularly after severe losses from heavy rains.

Despite budget provisions, only partial funds have been released, undermining aid to the poor and disaster-hit regions. BJP leaders criticize the systemic neglect of development in opposition-strong areas and demand immediate release and expedited approval processes to ensure equitable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026