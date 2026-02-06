BJP Demands Release of MLA Development Funds Amidst Stalled Progress
The BJP Legislative Party, led by Jai Ram Thakur, submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging the release of MLA Local Area Development Funds. They accuse the state government of withholding funds since October 2025, hindering development, disaster recovery, and undermining public representatives' credibility in opposition-lead areas.
The BJP Legislative Party, under LoP Jai Ram Thakur, has taken a firm stand against the state government's withholding of MLA Local Area Development Funds (LADs) and discretionary funds.
In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the party accused the government of withholding funds since October 2025, complicating MLAs' ability to fulfill development promises and manage disaster recovery effectively, particularly after severe losses from heavy rains.
Despite budget provisions, only partial funds have been released, undermining aid to the poor and disaster-hit regions. BJP leaders criticize the systemic neglect of development in opposition-strong areas and demand immediate release and expedited approval processes to ensure equitable progress.
