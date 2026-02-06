Left Menu

Arunachal Highway Scam: ED Seizes Rs 2.2 Crore in Dramatic Raids

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, seizing Rs 2.2 crore in cash during a money laundering investigation into the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam. The scam involves irregularities in land compensation involving officials and fake beneficiaries, leading to a loss of Rs 44 crore to the exchequer.

Updated: 06-02-2026 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday intensified its probe into the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam, conducting raids across multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of approximately Rs 2.2 crore in cash, highlighting the gravity of the money laundering allegations.

According to ED officials, searches were executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at seven locations, including six in Itanagar and one each in Likabali and Aalo. These encompass places associated with the Deputy Commissioner, District Land Revenue and Settlement Office, as well as private individuals linked to the scam.

The fraud, tied to compensation for land acquisition for the highway's Potin-Bopi stretch, involves state officials and purported beneficiaries. Disbursement irregularities, including fake assessments and cheques to non-existent entities, have reportedly cost the exchequer Rs 44 crore, prompting calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

