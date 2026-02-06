Left Menu

Evaluating Social Media: Building Trust or Creating Friction?

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stresses evaluating social media's impact on societal harmony, citing concerns over its influence on trust and societal value. He calls for policies ensuring age-based access and platform accountability, reflecting on recommendations from the Economic Survey and Parliamentary Committee for enhanced regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The role of social media in modern society is under scrutiny due to concerns over its impact on societal harmony and trust, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He highlighted that while platforms provide significant benefits, a thorough evaluation is needed to ensure they contribute positively to society.

Vaishnaw noted social media's growing importance in information dissemination and learning but emphasized its responsibility. He addressed concerns about online platforms' effects, particularly on children, advocating for policies on age-based access and accountability for these platforms in line with recommendations from the recent Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey and a parliamentary committee have suggested enforcing age verification and promoting simpler educational devices for children. Vaishnaw referenced these findings, urging a holistic policy approach to tackle digital addiction and ensure social media serves societal good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

